Obituary: Sandra "Sandy" Lee Samsel

Sandra “Sandy” Samsel, 75, of Great Falls, passed away on Friday, May 23, 2025, from complications of heart surgery.

Sandy was born October 20, 1949, in Havre, Montana to Violet and Leander Geffrey. Sandy grew up in Chinook and graduated as a Sugar Beeter in 1967.

After graduation, Sandy attended Montana Beauty College. She was employed by Scheffi’s Restaurant. She married Robert Samsel, Jr. in 1971 and moved to Hahn Air Force Base, Germany. Sandy and her family eventually returned to and raised their family in Great Falls, where she worked at Borrie’s Restaurant for 25 years.

Sandy was an avid treasure hunter, searching thrift shops and garage sales for the best finds. She is well known by her friends and family for her cooking, baking, and warm hospitality.

She and Robert have been vendors for nearly 30 years at the local Farmer’s Markets.

Sandy is remembered as an amazing wife, sister, mother, Gramma, and friend. Sandy and Robert have been married for 54 years and have two children, Lisa (Chris Cady) of Bozeman, MT and Robert Samsel III (Cindi) of Kent, WA. She cherished her three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren deeply.

