Obituary: Scott D. Johnson

It is with great regret that we announce that Scott D. Johnson, aged 62, passed away on May 28, 2025, due to complications from pneumonia.

He was born on June 26, 1962, to Leonard and Fredina (Latham) Johnson in Great Falls, MT. He attended local schools and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1980. He married Joni Bottoms in 1985, and they later divorced. He worked at various jobs including Boeing. He loved woodworking, blacksmithing, riding his Harley, and his dog, Bella.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Johnson. He is survived by his mother, Fredina; sisters, Kelly (Rick) Cabbage and Tracy O’Donnell; niece, Nichole (Eric) Pope and their daughters, Leni and Luci; stepdaughter, Cesilly (Kyle) Strong and their children, Sophia, Landon, and Gabriel; and best friends, Molly and Tom among many other friends and relatives.

He will be terribly missed. Per his request, there will be no funeral services. Cremation has taken place, and a private celebration of his life will be at a later date.

