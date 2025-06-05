Obituary: Sean Andrew Jahraus

Sean Andrew Jahraus passed away on Sunday, May 25, 2025, surrounded by family. He was born in Great Falls, MT on June 5, 1988, to Steven Lee Jahraus, Sr., and Vicky Marie (Hickman) Jahraus. Sean has two older brothers, Steven Lee Jahraus, Jr. (Meredith Klipp) and Scott Wayne Jahraus (Kali Tholen).

Sean attended Great Falls Public Schools. After graduating, he moved to Helena to obtain a welding certificate. Sean worked in construction and with his older brother, Scott, installing and creating tile showers and flooring. He also spent time in the oil fields of North Dakota.

Sean married Kyra Tilson in July of 2016, and they later divorced. They had two beautiful daughters, whom he loved deeply.

Sean was an avid fisherman and hunter, often going with friends or family for the day or weekend. He would be more excited for other people to catch a fish or fill a hunting tag than if he did it himself. He enjoyed sharing his love for the outdoors with others.

Sean also enjoyed fixing old furniture and bringing the pieces back to life. He would spend many hours in the garage stripping stains and fixing wood products so they could be used again. Sean had many other hobbies including car mechanics, taxidermy, cooking, gardening, and canning.

Sean is survived by his two daughters, Joplyn Anngelika Jahraus and Marlee Kyera Jahraus; three stepsons, Morrison Thomas Tilson, Zeppelin Rylye Stone, and Rylyn Zephyr Stone; grandmother, Barbara A. (Marks) Jahraus; nieces, Mia Quinn Jahraus and Ila Sage Jahraus; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Sean’s service will be held on June 21, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel with a reception to follow.

