Obituary: Selma Larson Garrison

Selma Larson Garrison passed away on Monday, March 9, 2026, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana. Selma was born on June 11, 1939, the daughter of Selmer and Leola Larson of Windham. She attended schools in Windham and Stanford, graduating in 1957.

After graduation, she moved to Great Falls, working at Kops Piano House. She met her future husband, Gene, and airman at Malmstrom AFB. They married on August 29, 1957, and moved to California where they owned and operated their first business.

After operating businesses in Georgia and Ohio, they settled in Montana and operated Mountain Meadows Lodge and campground on Lake Mary in Ronan for more than 20 years before Gene’s ill health forced them to retire and move to Kalispell.

Gene passed away in 2021 and after battling her own health problems, Selma moved to Standford to be closer to her sister.

Selma is survived by her two sons, Greg of Kalispell and Travis; sister, Sue (Jim) Hicks; and her family who Selma felt close to.

Cremation has taken place. No services are planned. Private family burial of both her and Gene’s ashes at a later date.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.