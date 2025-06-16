Obituary: Sharon Farnsworth

Sharon Farnsworth unexpectedly went home to be with Jesus on June 9, 2025, in Portland, Oregon. In January 1948, Sharon was born in Crookston, Minnesota. She grew up in multiple states, making her home in Great Falls, Montana. She spent her four years of high school in four different states. She was part of the first graduating class from C.M. Russell High School, Great Falls, MT.

She met the love of her life, Mike, and they were married, in November 1966. They began building a life grounded in family, faith, and community. They had three beautiful daughters, Wendy, Cari, and Brandy.

Sharon worked in human resources for Blue Cross and Blue Shield. After retiring from Blue Cross, she worked at the Great Falls International Airport and Faith Lutheran Church. She dedicated her time and talents to helping others navigate important decisions with care and professionalism.

Her faith was a guiding light throughout her life. Worship music often filled her home, offering comfort and inspiration. Sharon found joy in many creative and meaningful pursuits. She loved crafting, gardening, camping, kayaking, canoeing, traveling, shopping, cooking, baking, and decorating for the holidays. These activities reflected her vibrant spirit and appreciation for beauty in everyday life. If she got lost traveling with her family, she would often say; “We’re not lost, we’re going on an adventure!” This captured her optimistic outlook and enduring sense of wonder. Her fur buddies, Raven and Tilly, brought her comfort and joy.

Above all, Sharon cherished time spent with her family and friends. She was larger than life and had a heart of gold. She was very giving and dedicated to those she knew and loved. She enjoyed crafting and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The friends and relationships she built throughout her life, at church, work, family, and marriage encounter were an important part of her life.

She leaves behind her children: Wendy Herford; Cari (Brian) Davids; Brandy (Sam) Eason. Grandchildren: Ashly (Tim) Staples; Jessica (Tom) Hodge; Brayden Davids; Alee and Jacob Eason; James, Michael, and Christina Herford. Great-grandchildren: Eli and Evie Hodge; Sophia Staples. Brother, Wes (Angie) Perkins, Sister-in-law, Sharyn Schrader, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her family will carry forward her legacy of love, kindness, and resilience.

Sharon is now reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, Mike, parents, Al and Lucille Perkins, brother, Lee Schrader, and nephew, Jason Schrader.

Family, friends, and all who knew Sharon are heartbroken by her tragic loss. We pray her memory brings peace to us all. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.