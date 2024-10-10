Obituary: Sharon Yvonne Bough

Sharon Yvonne Bough of Belt, MT passed away peacefully at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT, on September 10, 2024, at the age of 90. Sharon was born June 13, 1934, in Great Falls, MT to Forrest (Porky) and Edna (Brurud) Bough. She grew up on the ranch where she helped with chores and enjoyed riding her horse, Penny.

She attended Armington Grade School, graduating from Belt High School in 1952. Sharon earned her undergraduate degree in Education from Eastern Montana College. She continued her education through Michigan State University, University of Maryland, University of Minnesota and Brigham Young University.

Sharon used her teaching career to see the world; for 30 years, Sharon worked for the Department of Defense teaching children of military families. Military bases where she taught were in Germany, Ethiopia, Guantanamo Bay Cuba, Labrador, South Korea, and Japan. She enjoyed shopping and collected many treasures from around the world. Sharon retired from teaching in 1993 and returned home to the family ranch near Armington. She became involved in the Belt community and was very instrumental in the restoration and remodeling of the Historic Belt Theater Building.

Sharon is a descendant of one of the region’s earliest settlers. Her great grandfather, Gus Siegling, came West up the Missouri River on a paddle wheeler. He was accompanied by his wife Christina and infant daughter Dora (Bough). The family disembarked at Fort Benton in 1881 and settled South of Armington on Belt Creek. His first employer was Paris Gibson, the founder of Great Falls.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.