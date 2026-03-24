Obituary: Spencer Alan George

It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a beloved son, friend, and soul, who left this world far too soon at the age of 20, Spencer Alan George, on March 21, 2026, at his home in Havre. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2026, from 5 – 7 p.m. with his funeral 1 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2026, all at the Holland & Bonine Funeral Chapel, with a graveside service to follow in Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Spencer’s honor may be made to any Animal Rescue of the donor’s choice.

Spencer was born February 26, 2006, in Great Falls, Montana. He was a young man of quiet strength and a deeply compassionate heart. Though he often carried a tough exterior, those who knew him best understood the kindness and care that lived beneath it. He had a special love for the elderly. He took care of two elderly neighbors offering patience, respect, and warmth that made others feel seen and valued.

Gifted with a natural ingenuity, he had a “MacGyver” spirit—able to create, fix, and build just about anything from seemingly nothing. His hands and mind were always at work, shaping ideas into reality. He was proud of his purchase of his sports car that he bought by himself and had shipped here, it was a dream come true for him. He loved to drive it and take awesome photos of his dream car.

He found peace and joy being in the outdoors. Whether camping under open skies, walking the trails of the Bear Paw Mountains, or practicing his aim at 3-D archery targets, he felt most at home in nature. These moments reflected his quiet appreciation for the world around him.

Spencer was also an active participant in his community. He spent years in Scouts, learning skills and forming bonds that stayed with him. He played Little League Baseball and later competed in track throughout middle and high school, showing determination, teamwork, and perseverance. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Jude Catholic Church.

Among his greatest joys was his loyal dog, River, who was not just a pet but a constant companion and source of comfort.

He will be remembered for his resourcefulness, his hidden gentleness, and the unique way he touched the lives of those around him. Though his time here was brief, his impact will not be forgotten.

Preceding him in death were his paternal and maternal grandparents; special grandmother, Mary Helen Hielman; his aunt, Laurie George; and uncles, Jerry Hilgeman and Eddie Markley.

He is deeply loved and will be profoundly missed by his parents, Leroy and Gayla George; his siblings, Kelly George, Casey George, Shawn Raty, Seanna Raty; his loyal companion, his dog “River”; aunts, Alice Hilgeman, Sue Markley, Carol (Greg) Markley, Jody (Paul) Nugent and Janet (Ron) Cortez; uncles, David (Connie) George, Duane George, Bruce (Gloria) George, and Roger George; and numerous cousins, extended family and close friends.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Holland & Bonine Funeral Home website.