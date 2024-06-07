Obituary: Sylvia (Young) Dutchak

Sylvia (Young) Dutchak passed away Monday, May 20th, 2024 at home in Great Falls, Montana. Sylvia was born, February 19, 1945 in Carson City, Nevada to Dale Albert Young and Leona Eloise Hollars. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1963.

She married Jerry Dutchak, Sr. on November 10, 1970 - they had been married 54 years. Sylvia and Jerry had two children, Jerry Dutchak, Jr. and Melanie Picken. She loved all of them with all of her heart. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses - and tried to always preach about Jehovah to everyone she met.

She worked various jobs. She worked for Montgomery Wards (always bought her brothers and sisters things) because her mom and dad could not afford them. She worked at Shrader Stoves in Great Falls and then went to work for Advanced Litho Printing for the rest of her work days. She so enjoyed working and visiting with everyone there. She referred to many of the guys at the shop as her "boys" and everyone, including many family members, called her "Sarge."

She is proceeded in death by her dad and mother (Dale & Leona). She is survived by her husband Jerry, her son Jerry, Jr. (Dorinda), her daughter Melanie (Eric) her brothers and sisters, Randy (Judy - deceased), Becky (Bill), Dan (Sandy), Jonathan (Amy), Jennifer (Dave - deceased), Gregory (Laura), Brett (Joanna). She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

