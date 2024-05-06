Obituary: Terri Duffin

Terri Duffin (known as Tani to her family) won her battle with cancer when she went home to Heaven on April 28, 2024. Terri was born May 9, 1955 in Havre to Jack and Martha Wright. The family moved to Chester where she was raised. She graduated from Chester High School in 1973. Terri married in 1979, had two children (son Matthew and daughter Liz), and later divorced.

She moved to Great Falls in 1986 and lived there until her passing. Terri held several jobs in her life and was most recently a bookkeeper at the Ursuline Centre, a job she enjoyed with wonderful coworkers.

Terri was active in her church and made the Great Falls Church of Christ her faith home for many years. She often worked behind the scenes, grocery shopping for those who needed it, sending weekly cards of encouragement with her prayer group, and so many other acts of quiet service.

Terri loved to play games and spent much of her time playing cards with friends from church or with her sister Sherrie and her family. She also played word games, which she usually won. Collecting salt and pepper shakers, doing puzzle books, reading, and going out to eat with friends or family were other favorite pastimes.

Terri found so much pride and joy in her family, especially her daughter, son-in-law, two grandsons, and new granddaughter-in-law. She celebrated alongside them for every accomplishment in their lives. She loved being a grandma and doted on the children in her life: grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She attended every event for those children that she could—sports, school plays, concerts.

Terri is survived by her daughter Liz (Kenny) Jefferson, grandsons Matt (Molly) Jefferson, and Kevin Jefferson as well as three sisters: Sherrie (Dave) Gulick, Claudine Flowers, Sue Elber; a brother Larry (Pam) Lambott, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

