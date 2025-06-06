Obituary: Terry T. Tigart

Terry Todd Tigart of Great Falls passed away in a Billings hospital on May 17, 2025, at the age of 71. He was born on February 13, 1954, to James and Gwendolyn (Green) Tigart, the third of six children.

As a middle child in a large family, Terry learned early on how to get along with others. He observed just how far he could push the limits before getting into trouble, something that children with older siblings understand well. He usually had a twinkle in his eyes, so you never knew for sure what he was thinking.

Terry attended Great Falls High School, later obtaining his GED. His occupation for most of his adult life was as a local roofing contractor. He was also a longtime member of the Elks Club, an avid golfer, and he especially enjoyed family gatherings. An easy-going fellow, he was generous with his time and possessions, ready to help out family and friends in need.

He married the love of his life, Carol, on June 10, 2005, in Coeur d’ Alene, ID. They were together nearly twenty years when he passed. Beloved husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, he will be deeply missed by many. May he rest in peace.

Terry is survived by his wife, Carol Tigart, of Great Falls; his mother, Gwen Tigart of Great Falls; brothers, Donald (Frankie) Tigart, Chris Tigart, and Morgan (Pam) Tigart, all of Great Falls; sister, Julie (Charles) Johnson of Great Falls; and son, Tim Edwards of Great Falls. He is also survived by several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will take place at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 3:00 p.m.

