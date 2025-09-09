Obituary: Thomas John McMillen

Thomas John McMillen of Great Falls, Montana, passed away September 7th, 2025 surrounded by the love of his family. Born October 14th, 1953 and raised in Great Falls, Tom lived a life filled with adventure, hard work, and a deep devotion to those he loved.

He is survived by his three children, Jennifer Fornall, Jessica Cottrell, and Joe (Kelly) McMillen; seven grandchildren, Brianne (Corey) Curtis, Teran Sowers, Mikaela (Cody) Permann, Tommy McMillen, Kaitlin Tauriello, Caleb McMillen, and Samantha Tauriello; and five great-grandchildren, Josie, Aurora, Olivia, Bella, and Nash. He is also survived by his sister, Polly (Dave) Olson, along with countless friends who were like family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Colleen and John McMillen, his sister Monica Liscum, and his beloved dog Tilly.

Tom found joy in the simple things—riding side by sides through the mountains, spending time at the family cabin he proudly built with his son, and most of all, being “Grandpa-Papa” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was the kind of man who could talk on the phone for hours, who loved to laugh and share stories, and who never hesitated to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Tom’s legacy lives on in the memories of his family, the walls of the cabin he built with his son, and the countless lives he touched with his kindness and generosity. He will be remembered for his big heart, his adventurous spirit, and the love he poured into his family.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 13th at 11am at St. John’s Lutheran Church. 5300 9th Ave S.

