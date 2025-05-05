Obituary: Thomas R. Wilford

Thomas (Tom) Wilford, 89, passed away on April 27, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana. Tom was born on November 14, 1935, in Orrville, Ohio, to Theron Wilford and Jennie (Delassandro) Wilford. He graduated from Orrville High School in 1953 and went on to serve his country in the United States Marine Corps for three years.

Following his military service, Tom relocated to California, where he met the love of his life, Mary Taylor. The two were married on February 18, 1956, in Los Angeles, California, and celebrated 69 wonderful years together.

Tom and Mary made their home in Simi Valley, California, for 14 years, raising their young family. In 1987, they moved to Great Falls, Montana, where Tom would spend the next 37 years of his life.

A dedicated and hardworking man, Tom built a career in retail sales, working for Polson’s. Outside of work, he cherished spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He had a deep love for the outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing and tending to his garden.

Tom will be remembered for his strong work ethic, his warm heart, and the deep love he had for his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary (Taylor) Wilford of Great Falls, MT; his son, Eric P. Wilford (Shawn) of Great Falls, MT; his daughter, Jenny M. Curry (Robert) of Four Oaks, NC; his sister, Sue Weckesser of Howard, OH; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Theron and Jennie Wilford; his brother, Gerald Wilford; and his son, Michael T. Wilford (Surviving spouse, Marie Wilford).

