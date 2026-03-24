Obituary: Turner Carlisle Graybill

Turner Carlisle Graybill was born on April 27, 1953, to Leo Carlisle Graybill Jr. and Sherlee Turner Graybill, in Great Falls, Montana.

He graduated from Great Falls High School, where he was a state debate champion (a tradition his daughter followed decades later, in 2001) and worked at the local radio station KUDI. He received a degree in political science with honors from Yale University. In 1972, Turner was elected as the youngest member of the Montana delegation to the Democratic National Convention (a tradition his son followed decades later, in 2008). Turner then attended Harvard Law School. He was a founding member of the Harvard Environmental Law Review and wrote about the regulatory process for major natural resources projects in Montana, including Colstrip. In June of 1976 he married his college sweetheart, Jessica Crist.

Turner practiced law in Boston for five years at Palmer and Dodge. In 1983, Turner and Jessica moved to Montana, where he practiced law at the family law firm. He quickly established himself as one of Montana's most brilliant trial lawyers, securing some of the first seven-figure jury verdicts in state history. He was active in the Great Falls community, including service on the Great Falls City Study Commission in the 1980s.

Not long after the birth of their first child, Rhiannon, Turner was diagnosed with a fatal brain tumor. Defying the odds, he lived another 40 joyous years, welcoming another child, Raphael, continuing his law practice, and taking up pottery, piano, and photography. Turner was a loving and supportive husband, a terrific father and grandfather, a faithful friend, and grateful to be alive.

Turner died on March 21, 2026, shortly after entering Peace Hospice. He is survived by his wife, Rev. Jessica Crist; daughter, Cristina Rhiannon Graybill (Kurt Beals) of Richmond, Virginia; and son, Raphael Jeffrey Carlisle Graybill (Marisa Graybill) of Helena. He has 4 grandchildren, Genevieve, Vivienne, and Grant Graybill, and Theodora Beals. Turner is also survived by his brothers, Dr. Daniel Graybill of Tucson, Arizona and Benjamin Graybill (Laura Weiss) of Great Falls; along with several nieces and nephews.

Whether as a lawyer or as a private citizen, Turner was deeply rooted in his community and committed to working for justice and peace. He has passed that legacy on to his children and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church in Great Falls on Friday, March 27, at 1:00 PM followed by a graveside service at Highland Cemetery.

The family suggests that memorials be made to the Great Falls Public Library Foundation.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.