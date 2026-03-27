Obituary: Vicki "Ms. Vic" Lee Dunbrasky

Vicki L. Dunbrasky, “Ms. Vic,” 67, passed away at home on March 22, 2026. There will be no services at her request, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Vicki was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on July 15, 1958, and grew up in Great Falls, Montana. Vicki never chose to marry but did have a few memorable loves throughout her life. She spent most of her years in the service industry waiting on people at the Black Angus, bartending at Loading Zone/Playground, and in retail customer service at Sears and Public Drug until retiring.

She loved people and enjoyed meeting so many over the years that resulted in many lasting friendships. She lived a life of freedom, fun, adventure, and independence. She shared many laughs with family and friends with her quick wit and sharp tongue. She enjoyed her fur babies, the neighborhood wildlife, gardening every summer, camping and fishing all over Montana, and cooking for her family and friends.

Her famous words to those trying to help in the kitchen during the holidays were “get out of here.” She had a system for her holiday meals and didn’t like you messing it up. HAHA!!! She will be loved and remembered always.

Vicki is survived by her daughter, Jamie Voyles (Keith)and grandson, Ryder both of Great Falls; sister, Deb Gerhard (Dave) of Freeland, PA; nieces, Tina Granger, Connie Davis, and Brandi Osborn; and nephew, Jason Klatt. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ricky Dunbrasky; sister, Kandi Osborn; father, Henry Dunbrasky; mother, Betty Comstock; stepfather, Gardner “Tom” Comstock; niece, Jennie Osborn; and nephew, Calvin Osborn.

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