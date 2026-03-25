Obituary: Virginia "Ginny" Harshaw Riddle

Virginia “Ginny” Harshaw Riddle was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s on September 4, 2019. She lost her long battle on March 19, 2026.

Ginny was born on November 23, 1961, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho to Bill and Agnes Harshaw. That year, the 23rd was Thanksgiving Day. After Ginny came, Mom said the nurse brought her a turkey sandwich. She said it was the best turkey sandwich she ever had.

In 1965, our parents moved their family to Great Falls, Montana.

Ginny attended Great Falls schools and graduated from CMR High School in 1980. She accumulated many friends along the way.

After Ginny graduated, she led a pretty nomadic life. She lived in many western states. During that time, she had her sons, Tyler and Glenn. She was the best mom that she could be and loved her boys with all her heart. She also decided to go to college to help developmentally disabled people. I’m betting she was the oldest student there, but she didn’t care. She persevered and got her degree.

Ginny came home as often as she could. Holidays and the fair. She and her sister went to many concerts and had fun scrapbooking together.

She is survived by her husband, Dave; sons, Tyler and Glenn; granddaughter, Evie; her mom, Agnes; and siblings, Bob and Sandi, Rick and Rebecca, Gloria and Don, and Glenn.

Ginny was preceded in death by her dad, Bill Harshaw.

Her family wishes you to remember Ginny with kindness, laughter, and love. I have my own stories but those are my memories. I will think of them often and hold them in my heart. She will be greatly missed.

We would like to thank Renaissance Senior Care for their compassionate care of Ginny. We would also like to thank hospice and the caregivers who took care of Ginny over the years.

There will be a viewing held on Saturday, April 4, 2026, between 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Schnider Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.