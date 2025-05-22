Obituary: Waden George Fultz

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Waden “George” Fultz, 75, beloved family man and community leader, after a two-year battle with metastatic melanoma. Born on June 24, 1949, George lived a life marked by compassion, purpose, and joy.

During his early childhood, George lived in Wagin, Australia – his mother’s home – for two formative years while in elementary school — an experience that left a profound impact on his worldview. He would go on to visit Australia several times, cherishing each trip and the friendships he built there. His time abroad opened his heart and mind, teaching him to see people for who they truly were —their character, their kindness, and their story. That lesson became a lifelong guiding principle.

He graduated from Fort Benton High School in 1968, excelling in academics, football and leadership. But perhaps even more meaningful were the lifelong friendships he formed during those years — bonds that stood the test of time and remained strong throughout his life and that can be marked by many ‘world according to Fultz’ tales.

George was a first-generation college graduate, earning a business degree from the University of Montana. While at UM, George worked as the Sports Information Director, a dream job that combined his gift for storytelling and his deep love of sports. George was known to hop in the truck and make a quick round trip drive to a Griz game – football, men’s or women’s basketball – without hesitation, bringing along his girls, grandchildren, nephews or friends.

In 1976 George and his family returned to Fort Benton, where he built both a thriving business and a life rooted in community. As the owner of Power Motors, George built more than just an auto and farm machinery dealership — he built trust. With a handshake and a smile, he helped generations of families find their first cars, their dream trucks, or their farm equipment. He served on the national Ford advertising board and was frequently recognized for top sales.

George also answered the call to public service, serving as Mayor of Fort Benton with the same dedication and fairness that defined his life. George believed deeply in community, connection, and inclusion. Whether organizing a town event, mentoring young people, or simply sitting down to listen, he made sure everyone felt seen and valued.

George was a devoted family man, sharing 35 wonderful years with his beloved wife, Lorrie, and raising his “three Fultz girls” — Angela, Christie, and Stephanie — who brought him immeasurable pride and joy. As “Papa George,” he embraced his role as the family patriarch, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle with stories, humor, and typically a lecture or two.

He is survived by his wife Lorrie Hardy, his daughters Angela Fultz Nordstrom (Paul), Christie Fultz, Stephanie Fultz Chick (Matt), Donelle Hardy Kuntz, his seven grandchildren (Taylor Kuntz, Tia Kuntz, Jayden Stinson, Parker Nordstrom, Alyson Nordstrom, Layla Chick, Elora Chick), three great grandchildren, brother Ted (Donita) Fultz, sisters, Lynn (Roger) Cook and Lana (Bob) Claassen, sister-in-law, Linda Fultz, and numerous nieces and nephews that he adored.

A celebration of George’s life will be on Friday, May 30, 2025 at the Montana Agricultural Center in Fort Benton, Montana, beginning at 1:00 p.m. with a luncheon to follow.

