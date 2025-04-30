Obituary: Wanda Diane Gordon

Wanda Diane Gordon peacefully passed away on April 18, 2025, at her home in Great Falls at the age of 66. She survived lung cancer for 10 years.

Wanda is survived by her son, Chad (Katrina) Gordon; daughters, Alicia (Honorio) Sanchez and Darcy (Chato) Lumus; brother, Mike Brantner; sister, Debbie Zack; and 10 grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Gordon; mother, Dorothy Brantner; father, Alfred Brantner; brother, Gary Phipps; sisters, Linda Dolphing and Laura Wilson; brother, Greg Brantner; and son, Kevin Gordon.

