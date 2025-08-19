Obituary: Warren Duane Roll

Warren Duane “Dewey” Roll was born on August 5, 1948, in Great Falls, Montana, to Warren Duane “Scoop” Roll and Muriel Robertson. He grew up in Great Falls, attending Little Russell, Lewis & Clark, and Ursuline Center Elementary Schools, then East Middle School. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1966 before continuing his education at Montana State University, later earning a master’s degree at Utah state University and completing additional coursework at Northern Montana College.

Duane’s career began in vocational technology, where he was instrumental in establishing the votech Library. Followed by working in the Great Falls High library.He later worked in wiring and networking, enabling the use of computers and phones in classrooms.

Alongside this work, Duane founded his own business, Toolbox, which grew from a small operation into a large enterprise serving customers across Montana and into Canada. He retired and sold the business in 2023.

Duane married the love of his life, Joyce Stuart, whom he cherished deeply. Together they shared a life filled with love, laughter, and devotion to family. Duane cared deeply for those around him and was never afraid to show it. Beneath his tough exterior was a kind and generous man who was always there when his loved ones needed him. He adored his wife Joyce, their grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought endless joy, laughter, and smiles to his face.

Duane loved golfing, traveling, and spending time with friends, who found joy in his presence. He enjoyed his time spent building and relaxing at his property in Neihart Montana. A man of routine, consistency, and hard work, he will be remembered for his generosity, loyalty, and unwavering love for family. He passed August 15th after a battle with cancer.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Stuart, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; his brother, Rollie Aurthur (Colleen); his sister, Pegge McCluey; brother-in-law, Andy Anderson; seven nieces and nephews and their children.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, brother Mark Kittock, and sister Kathy Anderson.

Duane’s hard work, generosity, and love will live on in the lives of those he touched. He will be greatly missed.

A donation will be made to the Margret Stuart youth home in Helena, MT in his honor.

A celebration of life will be held September 5th from 3:30-5:30pm at Meadowlark Country Club.

