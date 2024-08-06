Obituary: Wendi C. Wirsching

Wendi C. Wirsching (née Croft), affectionately known as WeWe, passed away on August 1, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana at the age of 65. She was born in Pocatello, Idaho, in 1958 to H. Dean Croft and H. Joan Croft. In 1962, the family packed up and moved to Great Falls.

Wendi attended Great Falls Public Schools and graduated from Great Falls High School (Go Bison) in 1977. During her school days, she met the love of her life, John T Wirsching. The two were married in 1979 and began building a family.

Wendi was a devoted wife to her husband, John T. Wirsching, a loving mother to her son, John D. Wirsching and daughter, Kelli Jo French (Justin), and a doting grandmother to Landon and Colt French, who she cherished immensely. Her nurturing spirit extended to her roles as a daughter to Joan Croft, and a sister to James Croft (Twila) and Debbie Steffani (Bruce). She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.

Throughout her life, Wendi found joy in the simplicity of nature. She was an avid camper and fisher, often finding peace by the water's edge or under the canopy of the forest. Her love for cooking and baking was renowned among her family and friends who were often the delighted recipients of her culinary creations. Wendi adored her fur babies present and past.

