Obituary: William "Bill" Marion Wilkerson Jr.

William M. Wilkerson, better known as “Bill,” 89, died on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Great Falls. He was born on August 23, 1934, in Dayton, TN to William Wilkerson Sr. and Thelma Wilkerson.

Bill entered the US Air Force after graduating from high school. He served at several US installations and overseas assignments. His last duty station was at Malmstrom AFB. The family remained in Great Falls following his retirement. After retiring from the Air Force, Bill transitioned into his second career with the Civil Service, also retiring after 20 years.

In 1993, Bill was inducted into the Montana High School Association Hall of Fame for officiating high school basketball and football. For years across the state of Montana he could be seen in gymnasiums officiating high school basketball games and, in the summer, he was umpiring softball. He was a sports enthusiast; he enjoyed fishing, golf, and watching the Atlanta Braves or Seattle Mariners games on television.

He was preceded in death by his devoted and loving wife, Jennie of 64 years. He is survived by three children who were born to their union, sons, Glenn and Daryl both of Great Falls; daughter, Michelle Wilkerson of Avondale, AZ; 5 granddaughters, Tiler Paliga of Denver, CO, Devin McKinnon of Austin, TX, Mikal Wilkerson of Spokane, WA, Kendel Wilkerson of South Jordan, UT, and Kennedi Wilkerson of Olympia, WA; 3 great-grandchildren, William and Olivia Paliga and Jayden McKinnon; and many relatives and friends.

