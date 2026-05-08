Obituary: William Harold Simmes

William Harold Simmes passed peacefully on May 5, 2026. Born in Shelby, MT on January 18, 1941, to Herman and Margaret Simmes. Known as Harold by those that knew him best, Harold grew up in Sunburst just under the rim surrounded by the joys and woes a ranch in Montana can bring. He married his wife Nancy Simmes, engaged after three dates - when you know you know, in 1962. He was blessed with three headstrong daughters - Theresa, Tina, and Trisha.

He led a colorful life after high school working for the county, reffing basketball, and driving school bus all while working on the family ranch. Additionally, he drove truck, putting on many miles, hauling cows and hay. He finally left home at the age of 50 to start the next chapter of his life. One of his proudest accomplishments was buying his own place to run and operate cattle. He spent many summers working in West Glacier on the golf course and sneaking in some golf and crib while enjoying a cold beer. He loved his career at Western Livestock, but his true passion was caring for his cows at his feedlot.

Somehow between his busy schedule he managed to be part of the Elks Club in Shelby, the 4-H Livestock Board, and was a member of the Range Land Resource. His hard work on the RLR resulted in getting state recognition and awarded by the Conservation Districts of America.

If you knew Harold at all you knew he loved to have a good time. Whether it was during his rodeo days when he was roping or grabbing a beer after a round of golf. A rancher to his core, nothing pleased him more than caring for his animals. He enjoyed breaking horses and driving his ranger to tend to his cows, who fondly followed him like a dog. He loved the river and shared many memories with friends and families on his raft. His grandchildren all remember watching every John Wayne movie during sleepovers and his love for good, Montana grown beef - particularly his own. He loved to tell a good story with a flair of humor added when entertaining. His family will miss his stories.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Margaret (Gurnsey) Simmes; sister, Ellie (Eleanor Bush). He is survived by his loving wife Nancy (Waggoner) Simmes; daughters, Theresa Neuman (Tim), Tina Harwood (Mark), and Trisha Taule (Curt); grandchildren, Shane Neuman (Bethany), Raysha Neuman, Cole Neuman (Bryn), Emily Harwood, Eric Harwood, Kade Harwood, Kaylee Schenck (Ryan), and Nolan Taule; great-grandchildren, Genevieve Neuman, Francis Neuman, Olivia Neuman, Karsin Schenck, Ridgely Neuman, and new baby on the way. His brother John Simmes (Nancy); brothers-in-law, Ken Morrison, Duane Dengel and Bill Waggoner and many nieces and nephews.

Donations can be made to the organization of your choice.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life at the Elks Club on May 15, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. in Great Falls, MT.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.