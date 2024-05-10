Obituary: Wilma Mae Kite

Wilma was born the fifth child to Ralph Appleton and Lura Edella (Bibbey) Blunck. She was raised in Dwyer, Wyoming. In November 1955, she married Richard W. Shaffer. Five children were born to this union. In 1968, Richard and Wilma were divorced. She lived most of her adult years in Laramie, Wyoming, where she called home. She married T.M. “Buck” Kite and shared many happy memories before his death in 1987.

Wilma waited tables at the Diamond Horseshoe, Outrider Truck Stop, and the Beanery. For eight years, she was employed at Wal-Mart. After retiring from there, she worked as a clerk at Aspen Square Post Office for a time before going to work at the hospital as an information desk clerk.

She enjoyed knitting for the grandchildren and traveling to visit them. She was very involved with the mission’s team at North Christian Church in Cheyenne. The hospital auxiliary and Retired and Senior Volunteer Program kept her busy as well. One of her activities she enjoyed was knitting and giving away Prayer Shawls. She has given away over 2,000 shawls over the years. After moving to Great Falls in 2008, she kept busy with missions at New Hope Christian Church and volunteering at the hospital.

Survivors include her children, Charles (Cindy) Shaffer of Montana, Jan (Tom) Stafford of North Carolina, Tom (Beth) Shaffer of Pennsylvania, Marie (Joe) Wetherall of Illinois, and Rollo (Annette) Shaffer of Missouri. She is also survived by several grandchildren; step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

