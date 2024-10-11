Obituary: Wyman Taylor

Wyman Deloy Taylor, 93, retired Administrator of the Great Falls Clinic, passed away on October 7, 2024, at Peace Hospice. Wyman was born on July 16, 1931, to Charles Wyman and Velma “Pete” Taylor in Bakersfield, California, where they had been looking for work. The family returned to Montana when he was 5 days old. For the next 93 years, he considered himself a native Montanan.

Wyman grew up in the Flathead area and graduated from Polson High School in 1949. He then worked and attended Montana State College graduating in 1953 with a B.S. in Business and Accounting. He met lifelong friends through Lambda Chi Alpha. After college, Wy enlisted in the U.S. Army Finance Corp and served in Germany from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean Conflict.

After returning to Montana, Wyman was hired by Dunn and Bradstreet in 1956 as a credit reporter, became an office manager and accountant at Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. in 1958, and as an accountant for the Anaconda Co. in 1960. In 1962, his lengthy career commenced at the Great Falls Clinic, first as the assistant administrator for 6 years, and then 27 years as the administrator until his retirement in 1995.

Joining the Great Falls Lions Club in 1962, Wyman remained involved throughout the years. He was also connected with numerous boards and organizations including the Board of Directors of the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce, the Montana Chamber of Commerce, the City of Great Falls Park and Recreation Board, and the Great Falls Clinic Legacy Foundation Board. He has been a member of First Presbyterian Church since 1964.

Wyman was a lifelong athlete and enjoyed participating in and watching all types of sports. He loved downhill skiing and was the treasurer at Kings Hill Ski Area in the 1960s, which afforded the whole family season passes. Basketball was a passion. He enjoyed playing during workday noon hours and in the driveway with kids and grandchildren. Golf was something he missed dearly at the end of his life.

Wyman is survived by his wife of 63 years, Delilah “Dee” Crawford; their three children, Kelly Taylor Christensen, of Seattle, Lynn Taylor Lohr (Sam) of Missoula, and Paul Wyman Taylor (Meagan), of Hampstead N.C.; and their six grandchildren, Taylor Christensen (Dru Seed), Brenna Christensen, Stuart Lohr, and Hutson, Hannah, and Hyke Taylor. He became a great-grandfather in August when Ruby Seed was born.

