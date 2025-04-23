Obituary: Patricia "Pat" Ann Pontet

Patricia Pontet, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and woman of unwavering faith, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.

Born on June 22, 1941, in Bairoil, Wyoming, Patricia was the second of four children born to Howard and Marion Tibbles. She was the oldest daughter and a loving sister to Duane, Betty, and Bobbi. She graduated from Fort Benton High School in Montana in 1959, where she formed lifelong friendships that endured through the decades.

Patricia met the man whom she would soon marry, Robert “Bob” Pontet, at a community dance in Loma, Montana—a ride protectively chauffeured by her dear friend, June Marie (Helland) Bough. From that moment on, Bob and Pat shared a life centered on their love of dancing, music, family and most of all, Jesus.

Throughout their marriage, Bob and Pat lived in several places including Wyoming and Alaska before finally settling down in the town of Belt, Montana. Together, they were blessed with four beloved daughters: Shellie Pontet, Jenny Gondeiro, Shawn Marie Aiken, and Kristy Pontet-Stroop. Patricia’s greatest joy came from her family. She was a proud and loving grandmother to 14 grandchildren and a great-grandmother to 19 and counting.

Bob and Pat devoted their lives to serving the Kingdom of Jesus through missionary work beginning in Alaska. They helped build the Anchorage Rescue Mission. They traveled to many tribes and villages where Patricia, alongside her husband, held church and prayer meetings and Pat led the daily vacation bible school for the children, cooked meals for the villagers, and most important, shared the love of Jesus. No matter where they lived, they continued their ministry together via bible studies, retreats, prisons and hospitals, and later through pastoring in Big Timber and preaching throughout Montana, while staying devoted to their hometown church family in Belt.

Patricia’s greatest ministry, however, was as a homemaker, she was a natural homesteader long before it became a trend. She lovingly nurtured her children with unwavering dedication and later extended that same care to others in her community. For over 15 years, she served as a compassionate caretaker for the elderly in her hometown of Belt. Patricia also worked alongside her daughter Kristy at Valley Daycare, where she faithfully cared for her grandchildren as well as many children from the community, who many refer to as Gramma Pat to this day.

A gifted woman with many talents, Patricia had a deep appreciation for gardening, flowers, sewing, and baking. She sewed her children’s clothes in their younger years, canned the necessary vegetation for the winter, and every dinner seemed to be a four-course meal with fresh bread and a dessert. Her cinnamon rolls are still desired by family and friends. Her handwritten cards, filled with heartfelt sentiments, words of encouragement, and scripture, became treasured keepsakes for her children and grandchildren.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Pontet; parents, Marian Clark-Tibbles and Howard Tibbles; grandson, Chase Urick; sister, Betty Jo Dureau; and brother, Duane Tibbles.

Patricia is survived by her four beautiful daughters and sons-in-law; fourteen beloved grandchildren; nineteen precious great-grandchildren; and her baby sister, Bobbi Jean Cross.

