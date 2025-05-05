Obituary: Shannon Leroy Sorlie

Shannon Leroy Sorlie, 76, of Great Falls, passed away on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. Shannon was born on December 8, 1948, in Great Falls, Montana, the only child of Roy and Melvina (Pederson) Sorlie. He grew up on the westside attending Franklin and Russell Elementary and West Junior High School. He started high school at Great Falls High until Charles M. Russell High School opened. He was in one of the first graduating classes, graduating in 1967.

He went on to North Dakota State School of Science (NDSSS) for two years, earning his associate’s degree in mechanical drafting. This is where he met his future wife, Patricia Meyer. They were married in Minneapolis on August 23, 1969. Their son, Eric, was born the following year in 1970. This family of three moved to Chaska, Minnesota where they lived for three years. Missing Montana, they moved back to Great Falls in 1972. After the flood of 1975, they moved to the westside. Their daughter, Rebecca, was born in 1984.

He was a draftsman in Minnesota from 1969-1972. Upon returning to Montana, he spent a few years working for somebody else, then decided he wanted to be his own boss. He went into carpentry where he had multiple remodeling and cabinet building jobs for over 20 years. Due to his health, he had to retire from carpentry and worked with various employers until he completely retired. In his spare time, he would continue to make things with his hands. He built bird houses, doll houses, furniture, old west model vehicles, and various other wood projects.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, Eric; and daughter, Rebecca (Ed) Worrell. He is also survived by many in-laws; nieces; and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Melvina; uncles, Alvin, Marvin, Ernest, Chester, Lloyd and Julien Sorlie; Tommy Pederson and aunt, Caroline Rasmussen. Also, in-laws, Arline and Norbert Meyer, Ken Meyer, Mary Jo and Cindy Meyer.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.