Obituary: Sheila Ann Hess

Sheila Ann Hess, 67, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after a courageous 30-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis and, more recently, cancer. Born on January 14, 1958, in Great Falls to Donald Hensley Sr. and Delores Zeurcher (Norris), Sheila was raised in the community she always held close to her heart. A proud graduate of Charles M. Russell High School, Class of 1976, she later attended the University of Montana in Missoula, where she joked that she majored in “Party 101.”

Sheila’s life was a rich tapestry of love, laughter, and resilience. Over the years, she worked as a painter, liquor department manager, and devoted homemaker. After being diagnosed with MS in 1994, Sheila faced her illness with remarkable strength and grace, becoming an inspiration to all who knew her.

Sheila experienced great love in her life and was blessed with two spouses during her journey—David Hess, and later Monica Burton, their union beginning on October 10, 1996, in Great Falls. Monica was her steadfast companion, caregiver, and the love of her life for the past 29 years.

Family was everything to Sheila. She poured her heart into raising her children and proudly wore the title “Queen of Laundry.” Known for her warm, genuine laugh—the kind that made you look across the room to see what joke you missed—she made everyone around her feel welcomed and cherished, often with a delicious home-cooked meal in front of them. Her fried chicken was legendary, and she passed down her recipes with love. One family member even credits her with igniting a lifelong love of cooking that still brings people together to this day.

Sheila loved music, animals, and playing card games with her family. Her humor was quick and unforgettable—especially at the card table. A favorite memory involved her teaching a cousin how to play Hearts by sneakily keeping all the hearts and spades to “cheat” her way to victory, a story they laughed about for years. Sheila treasured life’s simple pleasures and faced each day with resilience and an unshakable spirit.

She is survived by her beloved wife, Monica Burton of Great Falls, MT; her children: Robert Hess (Danika) of Henderson, NV; Jason Hess of San Francisco, CA; Michael Hess of Great Falls, MT; Nichole Hess (Tory) of Great Falls, MT; and Heather Hess of Seattle, WA. She is also survived by her siblings: Julie Keele (Bill) of Shepherd, MT; Donald Hensley Jr. of Fort Benton, MT; Guy Hensley (Sara) of Phoenix, AZ; and Michael Zeurcher (Denise) of Indianapolis, IN. Sheila was the proud grandmother of nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and will be deeply missed by countless nieces, nephews, cousins and her life-long friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Delores; stepfather Gene Zeurcher; her brothers Ronald and Mark Hensley; and her beloved cousins Kareen Lay, Paula Ramsread, and Sue Marreel.

Sheila’s forever promise to her children: “I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living, my baby you’ll be.” And in her own words: “Those who hesitate, wait.” Sheila lived boldly, loved fiercely, and made this world a warmer, kinder place.

A celebration of Sheila’s life will be held at the Do Bar on Friday, June 27th from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to a local MS foundation or animal rescue of your choice.

