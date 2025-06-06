Obituary: Steve Allan Strickland

Steve Allan Strickland passed away on May 31, 2025, at the age of 59, at Benefis Healthcare in Great Falls, MT.

Steve was born to Allan and SueAnn (Kuglin) Strickland on July 20, 1965, at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, MT.

Steve graduated from CMR High School in 1983. He worked at the Gold Dust, where he developed a love of dance music. Then he went to work for Greg Hall in 2002 at Fitness First, which changed to Gold’s Gym, then it changed to Access Fitness until it closed. Then Steve found his new passion, Ace Hardware. He taught spinning at PEAK Health and Wellness until he passed.

Steve had an uncanny ability to reach people in a positive and deep, meaningful way. Steve truly lived life to the fullest with his love of music, classic cars and car shows, snowmobiling, Spartan racing, spending time with family and friends, and playing jokes on them.

He is survived by his mother, SueAnn Strickland; sister, Willow and (Mark) Voeller; the joy of his life, his niece, Theresa Voeller; his best friends, Greg Hall, Tom Morris, and David “Scott” Schickendantz; and many more friends.

Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Steve invite you to Our Lady of Lourdes in Great Falls for vigil services on June 10, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. with the funeral service on June 11, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.