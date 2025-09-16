Obituary: Harvie Wayne Eggers

Harvie Wayne Eggers, age 32, of Great Falls passed away on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. He was born on September 19, 1992, in Great Falls, Montana.

When he was in school, he loved being in Chess Club, playing the bass and cello in orchestra, and football. He always loved taking things apart and putting them back together to see what made them work.

Later in life, his proudest moment was finding out that he was going to be a dad. He went to work as a maintenance man at the Stage Stop Inn in Choteau, Montana.

Several years later, tragedy happened when he could no longer be there for his daughter due to his addiction. He never stopped loving her.

Harvie is survived by his daughter, Ciara of Montana; mother, Kenda Eggers of Great Falls; and father, Rick Schmidt. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Linda and Kenneth Eggers, Bill Kubas, and Shelley Olson; and girlfriend, Heather Baack.

He will be missed by everyone who knew him. He was kindhearted, caring, and loving. R.I.P my beautifu son.

A celebration of his life will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at West Bank Park.

