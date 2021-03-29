GREAT FALLS — Buster is a 15-year-old male domestic longhair. Buster, or Buster-Bean, as staff calls him, has several nicknames. A case of laryngitis as a kitten has him known as the "silent kitty" now.

Weekly Wags: meet Buster

“You are guaranteed a cuddle when you pick him up because he will just melt in your arms,” said Misha John, the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center Marketing and Development Manager.

“Buster and Buster's brother when they were kittens were actually found in a pipe. So Buster was sick when he was first found as a kitten and because of the laryngitis he was found with he actually doesn't have a meow now,” said John.

Buster is as easy-going as they come. He can be a little shy at first, but: “Once he does get comfortable with a person you can love on him and pet him and he actually especially likes being scratched under the chin,” said John.

Buster is skittish with dogs but staff at the center thinks that if he is introduced properly, he can get along well with other cats.

“Being in a place like this can make any animal nervous and tense so we think that he would do well in a quiet home where he can curl up and spend the rest of his years just happy and at peace,” said John about an ideal home for Buster.

Adoption fees for Buster are $35. City tags are required, $15 for a one year license and $75 for a lifetime. Buster does eat a special KD diet that will need to continue in his new home.