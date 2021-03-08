Weekly Wags: meet Coal

HAVRE — The Havre Animal Shelter is home to a home of a nine-month-old male dog of an unknown mixed breed named Coal. Shelter staff says he’s got an abundance of puppy energy. "He just needs a little bit of training and he will make someone a fantastic dog,” said Peter Federspiel, Havre Animal Control Officer.

Coal came to the Havre Animal Shelter as a stray. Now Federspiel has Coal going through the early stages of his puppy training: “He listens fairly well for being a young pup. He doesn’t appear to have a whole lot of training but he’s catching on so he is smart. He is very friendly. He does jump a little bit but with a little bit of work he should be able to get over that.”

Staff at the shelter says anyone who wants to adopt Coal should be ready for his high levels of puppy energy. “Since they are high energy they tend to knock smaller- toddler children down quite a bit. So we won't exclude anyone with toddlers but he will warn them that they are high energy,” said Federspiel.

Coal has not had any experience with cats since entering the shelter but does get along well with other dogs. All Coal really needs is some patience, TLC, and an amazing family.

The Havre Animal Shelter does require an application. The shelter conducts background checks to ensure any renter is allowed to own pets, potential adopters have no previous complaints of abuse, and can provide a suitable lifestyle for a pet.