GREAT FALLS — Meet Frankie, a two-year-old pit bull mix currently staying at RezQ Dogs in Dodson. “She’s just a love, her favorite thing is squeaky toys,” said Anita Wilke, RezQ Dogs co-founder.

Weekly Wags: meet Frankie

Before finding her way to RezQ Dogs, Frankie was a stray with several health conditions. “Horrible case of mange, so she was actually naked. She didn’t have any hair on her. So she was also sick with distemper and had to spend two months in a veterinary clinic,” said Wilke.

Now that Frankie is all better she has enjoyed a few months in her foster home where she loves to snuggle with her foster sister Bailey. “She is like the best snuggle bug when she sleeps with you. She lays on your back and it’s so cute,” said Bailey.

Frankie is a friend to all. In her foster home she has enjoyed playing with her feline friend Finley and her best puppy pal Cinnamon.

“She’s just the perfect dog. Great with kids. Great with other dogs. Good with cats. She’s house trained. She’s just ready for her forever home,” said Wilke.

If you are interested in adopting Frankie, click here to visit the RezQ Dogs website. Adoption fees are $125. RezQ Dogs is looking for an active home with a secure yard and kids or other pets to appeal to Frankie's love for play time.