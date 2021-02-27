Weekly Wag: meet Rip

FORT BENTON — Rip is a 10-month old large breed mix at the Dedman Animal Shelter in Fort Benton; he came in as a stray and is now ready to be adopted, having all vaccinations and being neutered.

“He looks like the dog from 'The Call Of The Wild,' that’s what they tell me,” said Nikki Jones, Dedman Animal Shelter manager.

Affectionately known as "Ripper" by staff, this canine is full of puppy energy and makes fast friends with anyone.

“He’s super lovable, super energetic. He’s really looking for a family hopefully with kids. That way he’s got somebody to help him play and get exercise. He is very outgoing, he thinks everybody and everything is his friend,” said Jones about Rip's ideal home.

MTN

Rip is so friendly that he has extended friendship to the cats at Dedman Shelter but has been rejected every time, according to Jones: “He thinks all the cats are his friends and they’re not. They tend to beat him up and then he gets sad.”

Rip has a big heart and smarts. Jones says he’s working on his manners daily. “He is picking up very quickly on sit, lay, down. He’s learning really fast how to walk appropriately on a leash and how to appropriately interact with people and dogs as you approach them out and about,” said Jones.