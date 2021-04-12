Watch
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Weekly Wags: meet Willow

items.[0].videoTitle
Weekly Wags: meet Willow
Weekly Wags: meet Willow
Posted at 8:21 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 10:22:56-04

LEWISTOWN — Willow is a two-and-a-half-year-old lab mix that was surrendered to Saving Animals From Euthanasia (SAFE) in Lewistown in early April.

“She’s a very sweet dog. Really bonds to someone very quickly,” said SAFE director Peggy Butler.

Willow was surrendered to SAFE by a loving family whose situation changed, leaving them unable to care for her any longer. Willow is eager to please and does well sleeping in a crate, riding in cars, and with commands like sit.

“If you say no she leaves things alone. I think she’s very smart and really wants to please you, which are great attributes for any dog,” said Butler.

Willow is ready for a family that loves to run and play. Though if you already have furry friends it’s good to know that Willow is not a fan of female dogs but she does get along with cats and male dogs.

“I think she needs an active family or a couple or a single person. Somebody that really will exercise her. She gained a little weight over the winter because she was just cooped up in a house and didn’t get the exercise she needs. Just someone who will giver attention, play with her,” said Butler about her ideal home for Willow.

Adoption fees for Willow are $150, and an application is required to be considered by the SAFE board to adopt.

A few months ago we introduced you to Maizy, a domestic long-hair female cat. Maizy is also still available to adopt. You can view all of the adoptable animals at SAFE by clicking here to visit the website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get the KRTV Streaming App