Weekly Wags: meet Willow

LEWISTOWN — Willow is a two-and-a-half-year-old lab mix that was surrendered to Saving Animals From Euthanasia (SAFE) in Lewistown in early April.

“She’s a very sweet dog. Really bonds to someone very quickly,” said SAFE director Peggy Butler.

Willow was surrendered to SAFE by a loving family whose situation changed, leaving them unable to care for her any longer. Willow is eager to please and does well sleeping in a crate, riding in cars, and with commands like sit.

“If you say no she leaves things alone. I think she’s very smart and really wants to please you, which are great attributes for any dog,” said Butler.

Willow is ready for a family that loves to run and play. Though if you already have furry friends it’s good to know that Willow is not a fan of female dogs but she does get along with cats and male dogs.

“I think she needs an active family or a couple or a single person. Somebody that really will exercise her. She gained a little weight over the winter because she was just cooped up in a house and didn’t get the exercise she needs. Just someone who will giver attention, play with her,” said Butler about her ideal home for Willow.

Adoption fees for Willow are $150, and an application is required to be considered by the SAFE board to adopt.