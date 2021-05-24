Weekly Wags: meet Khepri (and her kittens)

CUT BANK — Khepri is a nine-month old Siamese cat at Quailwings Rescue in Cut Bank.

Quailwings spokesperson Dawn Bush explained, “She’s a Siamese and all of her kittens are grey so none came out looking like mom (laughs). She’s got beautiful blue eyes as well.”

Khepri gave birth to her kittens on May 16, and the animal advocates at Quailwings gave them all Egyptian names: Aziza, Dalila, Eshe, and Madisa.

Dawn explained, “When we first got her in she was pretty scared, she had been abandoned and living outside for a couple of weeks. Brought her in to my home, she kind of got used to our house and the other animals that are there and wanted to be touched and loved and held, but still was nervous. Then she had her babies. Still hiding in her crate but she’s a lot more friendly now.”

She continued, “She’s really sweet, she’s really loving. I have grandchildren that have interacted with her, pet her. I think she’d be a great indoor cat for anybody. She’ll be good anywhere, like I said, she great with dogs, cats, kids, everybody. Just really sweet.”