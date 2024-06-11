Obituary: Carey Lee Bonney

Carey Lee Bonney, 69, of Great Falls, MT passed away peacefully on the afternoon of June 7, 2024, with her daughters by her side. Carey was born on October 23, 1954, in Butte, MT to Max and Cora Bonney. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1974, and attended Carroll College in Helena, MT.

In 1979, Carey married Rick Martinez with whom she had two daughters. They later divorced in 2000. Carey worked as a bartender and homemaker until an illness left her paralyzed in 1989. She overcame many health challenges but lived life to the fullest. She was an avid Elvis Presley fan, and those who disagreed, she accused of being “all shook up.” Her dream of visiting Graceland was fulfilled, not once, but twice and was a memory she often reminisced about.

Before Carey’s illness, she was a competitive pool player and bowler. She was tough to beat. Carey loved spending time with her family and joking around with anyone who came near her. She came from a musical family where everyone would gather together to play music and enjoy each other’s company. Her daughters and grandkids were her greatest joys and loved to spoil them any chance she got. She loved to laugh, watch movies, listen to Elvis music, play bingo, go to the horse races, cook and entertain for her family, and talk on the telephone to her friends and family.

She is survived by her two daughters, Michelle (Adam) Thoroughman and Corey Martinez; one sister, Jamie (Penny Presnell) Bonney; and two brothers, Max Bonney Jr. and William “Billy” Bonney, all of Great Falls; and three grandchildren, Matthew Smith-Lyon and Zoey and Brayker Thoroughman.

