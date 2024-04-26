Obituary: Christine A. Dunbar

Christine Dunbar, born December 18, 1960, to Valerie Cowdrey and John Cowdrey (stepfather John Proctor), peacefully passed away on Friday, April 18, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Christine was a cherished wife to Darrell Dunbar, a devoted mother to her sons, Richard and the late Jason Dunbar, and a doting grandmother to Kailey, Kieran, and Kendra Dunbar.

In addition to her immediate family, Christine is survived by her siblings: Mark Cowdrey, Steven Cowdrey, Julie Proctor, Paul Proctor, Vanessa Proctor, Sharon Proctor, and Kevin Proctor. She was preceded in death by her mother, Valerie Bensley, and her brother, John Cowdrey.

Christine lived a life filled with love and passion. As a dedicated gardener and homemaker, she found joy in nurturing her family and creating a warm, welcoming home. She had a green thumb and found solace in her garden, where she cultivated beauty and tranquility. Christine was also known for her musical talents, often playing the piano to uplift those around her.

Her faith was central to her life, and she found comfort and purpose in praising Jesus. Christine's love for crafting brought smiles to many faces, as she shared her creations to spread joy wherever she went. She also had a sense of adventure and enjoyed traveling to new places.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the St. Johns Family Funeral Home website.