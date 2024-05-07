Obituary: Cindy Ferda

Cindy Sasser was born in Long Beach, California. She lived most of her young life in Lake Elsivore, California before moving to Montana as a young adult where she made her forever home.

She met Terry Ferda in 1996 and from the first date forward they have been inseparable. They married on November 2, 2002, and were the love of each other’s lives. They were business partners, best friends, and true soul mates. They did everything in life together. They enjoyed meeting up with friends at classic car shows.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Terry; her closest friend of 50 years, Carla of Arizona; three older siblings that live out of state; and many other close friends, all who will miss her dearly.

Cindy’s last act in life was the selfless one of donating her organs to save multiple lives and earning her Angel Wings.

