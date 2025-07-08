Obituary: Bruce Green

Bruce Green passed away unexpectedly on June 24, 2025, leaving his children, Tristan and Jeremiah, along with his family, brothers and many friends heartbroken.

Bruce was born to Fred and Agnes Green on June 26, 1974, in Great Falls, MT. He was always busy doing something. He could be found at a young age climbing on something or tearing apart a normal household item. He had to "see how it worked" and then would put it back together again. Riding his bike, playing ball or hanging out with his friends was a daily activity in his younger life.

Bruce had many different jobs over the years. He was a bat boy for the Great Falls Dodgers in which his love for baseball began. On game day he would not be interrupted while watching his beloved Baltimore Orioles playing. He worked at many other jobs including a busboy at 3-D, a cart pusher at County Market, contracting jobs with his uncles in St. Marie and Columbus, OH. He worked alongside his grandfather on a ranch near Miles City.

In 1999, he enlisted in the US Army with the intention of building structures but soon found out that "Combat Engineer" was not what he initially thought it was. He was sent off to Ft. Leonard Wood, MO for basic training and AIT. Later in his military career he would return there to lead other hopefuls as a Drill Sergeant.

He was stationed in Germany, Alaska, Missouri and Kentucky as well as several deployments to Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan. Everywhere he went in his military career he made friends who soon became his brothers. Brothers who stood by him and supported him until his last day on this earth. While stationed in Alaska he met Melissa Borrego, they married and went wherever the Army took them. They had two children, Tristan and Jeremiah, who were the light of Bruce's life. Bruce and Melissa divorced in 2023 but remained housemates and friends.

In late January of 2024, Bruce went on a "walkabout" his hope was to start in Alabama on the Pinhoti Trail and continue to Maine on the Appalachian Trail. He walked 355 miles of the Pinhoti Trail and ended up pausing for a while in April 2024. During this time, he met many friends and found peace within himself. It was a time he spoke about often and dreamed of returning for short walks.

Bruce is survived by Melissa, Tristan and Jeremiah; his brothers Mark "Andy" (Debbie) Green, Arkansas, and Lee Green, Black Eagle; his sisters Carol (Jim) Sturdivant, Black Eagle and Cari (Rex) Coldren, Vaughn. His nephews Matthew (Caitlin) Sturdivant, Nathan (Errica) Rodarte, and Brandon (Bailey) Rodarte, nieces Kayleen Sturdivant and Debbie (Robbie) Fosen along with several other nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Fred & Agnes Green, both of his maternal and paternal grandparents, and a brother Phillip "Paul" Green. He was also proceeded by two of his military brothers whom he thought about every day, Christopher Morningstar and Jeremiah Boehmer.

Please join us for a Celebration of Bruce's Life on July 24, 2025 from 2-4 pm in the Fellowship Hall at the Great Falls Church of Christ 1300 Sixth Street NW.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project or any Veterans Project of your choice in memory of Bruce Green.