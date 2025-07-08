Obituary: Patricia Jean Bergquist

Patricia (Patty) Jean (Zepp) Bergquist, passed away on July 2, 2025, cared for in her final days by family, friends and the dedicated team at Benefis Peace Hospice. She faced the diseases that took her from us far too soon with strength, will, bravery and a feisty spirit. The world will miss her humor, kindness, and giant heart.

Born to Robert Ignatius Zepp and Elsie Jean (Stripp) Zepp, on June 18, 1953, (a birthday she shared with her favorite Beatle, Paul), Patty was the third of four Zepp children from Billings. She was a Montanan to the core and would often hold that status, in good humor, over her Oregon born family as an adult.

She is survived by her spouse of nearly 50 years, Stacey Allen Bergquist, her beloved children, Allanah, Michael, and Katy; three grandchildren that she adored, Dylan, Drew and Svea; and her three brothers, William, Robert, and James; along with her children’s partners and her countless friends.

She worked for many years as the office manager for the Great Falls Junior League and later in the same position with Montana Claims Service. Her passion project, as she called it, was the over thirty years she worked part-time for the state-wide visual arts community as the Executive Director for the Montana Art Gallery Director’s Association, a non-profit. She formed many lasting friendships through MAGDA and was honored to be selected as one of the 2020 recipients of the Montana Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts, for her service to the state arts community.

Patty also volunteered with the Roosevelt Elementary PTA, the Giant Springs Elementary reading programs, and Great Falls High School’s Project Graduation.

However, Patty’s most proud accomplishment, which she shared with her family in her last days, was being a mom and grandmother. She adored attending concerts, plays, sporting events, and other school activities in person when possible and in later times through zoom.

Patty loved to travel and had fun filled with adventures visiting many locations in the US, among them, the Grand Canyon, the Oregon Coast, Orcas Island in the San Juan Islands, Broadway and Coney Island in New York. The National Mall in Washington DC, and especially New Orleans with dear friends. She also adored the culture and people on visits to Taiwan and Istanbul.

She was the heartbeat of the Bergquist family. Her holiday decorations and celebrations were legendary, and her chocolate chip cookies were world class.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate in her memory to Montana Special Olympics, the music programs through the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation, or a charity close to your heart. There will be a celebration of life in late September, details to be determined.

