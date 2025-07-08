Obituary: Charles Lenard Frantzich

Charles Lenard Frantzich was born to Casper and Hilda Frantzich on July 29 1933. His first years were spent in Dutton Montana at the family farm. While he was in high school the family moved down to the Sand Coulee area. They continued farming in that part of the country.

Charles fell in love with the girl next door and married Joyce Knaup in 1954 they were married 69 years with Joyce passing away in 2023. He served in the army for two years stationed in Germany from 1954 to 1956 serving as a mechanic. While there his first son Alan was born. Charles returned to the family farm and spent the rest of his years upholding the family tradition until he retired.There he grew his family with Joyce and welcomed three more sons.

During his career he received many accolades for his conservation work in his farming practices. He had a habit of pushing to implement progressive methods on his farm and searched for better equipment to be sure the farm had the ability to have the highest yield.

Before his passing he wanted everyone to know he was very proud of the family he surrounded himself with, the occupation he held, the time he lived in, and it was important for others to know that he was grateful to Christ for all that he had been given.

Even in his last year he had hoped to buy a scooter or a spyder and ride around on it, always an avid lover of motorsports.

He was preceded by his wife Joyce Frantzich, parents Casper and Hilda Frantzich, his Uncle Lud (a very special uncle to him) siblings Wayne Frantzich, Earl Carlson and Buddy Carlson. He is survived by siblings Leslie Carlson (who passed in 2025), Russel Frantzich, Violet Hills, and Joanne Wheeler, his sons Alan (Dana), Ron (Tami), Mark, and Kelly (Amy) and all of his grandkids and great grandkids.

He will be missed.

A ceremony will be hosted for friends and family at 3:00 pm on August 23 at the Elks Lodge in Great Falls Montana.