Obituary: Edna May Hamrell

It is with love and peace that we announce after a remarkable 102 years of life, Edna May Bardwell Hamrell was “tapped on the shoulder” to go home with the Lord on July 4th, 2025. The family presents her life story as she told it and from their own cherished memories.

Edna was born on May 13th, 1923 to Bert Orin (1881-1939) and Clara Gertrude Anderson Bardwell (1881-1949). She was the 5th child and the baby of the family as all of her older siblings were teenagers when she was born. Ross Vernon “Vern” Bardwell born February 2, 1905, Hazel Jenny Bardwell born April 19th, 1907, Lawrence Richard Bardwell born July 12, 1909, Delbert Orin Bardwell born October 22nd, 1911. All of Edna’s older siblings were born in Saskatchewan Canada. Edna was born in Great Falls Montana, but soon the family moved to Gibson Flats living in a tiny house with dirt floors. Her mother Clara often baked homemade bread served with a healthy pat of butter. Money was hard to come by during this time and the family was on WPA (works progress administration). Edna’s dad was employed by the WPA and worked on the rock wall along the Missouri River next to the Milwaukee Depot. It still stands today!

Edna told the story that she watched Charlie Russell’s funeral procession when she would have been just 3 years old. She attended elementary school at Largent, junior high at Paris Gibson and 9th grade at Great Falls High. To the best of the family’s knowledge in the late 1930’s Edna met a strapping young man named John Ernest Hamrell. Edna lived with her mother and her older brother Vern on 9th Avenue South in Great Falls. John’s older sister Fanny lived next door. The family guesses that John and Edna became acquainted having family in such close proximity to each other. John took a liking to Edna and rightfully so as some say she looked like a movie star back in the day. The story goes that John would tease Edna in the parking lot of Great Falls High and she would reply calling him “bloomer buttons”. During Edna’s freshman year her father fell ill and she quit school to care for him and never returned to finish her education. Her father passed away in 1939. John and Edna’s love continued to grow even though Edna was no longer in school.

John finished his high school education and graduated from Great Falls High in the spring of 1940. The family guesses that he and Edna were engaged sometime thereafter. On December 30th, 1941 with subzero temperatures they tied the knot in Great Falls Montana. John had joined the Army Aircorp (which later became the Airforce) earlier in 1941. His orders led him to his deployment in the European Theater as a Chief flight engineer and top turret gunner on a B17 Bomber. His squadron was deployed on missions over France, England and Africa. He bombed Hitler’s wall on the Normandy coast on D-Day. He was discharged in late 1944 and was very lucky to have survived. As Edna patiently waited his return from the war she played matchmaker.

She introduced her older brother Delbert Orin Bardwell to John’s older sister Gladys Josephine Hamrell and they ended up happily married in 1942. The marriages of John and Edna and Delbert and Gladys resulted in a total of 10 children that are considered double cousins. Upon returning home John and Edna started their life together. They welcomed their first child in 1945, son Kenneth Richard Hamrell. In 1948 a second son, Gary Ernest Hamrell. In 1950 a daughter ,Sharon Christine Hamrell and 11 years later a third son John Kevin Hamrell who the family lovingly referred to as Little John. During those years John was a hod carrier and later became a union representative. Edna was a nurses aide at the Cascade county convalescent home and the Deaconess hospital where she was in her element caring for others. In 1964 John and Edna “painted their way” into their forever home at 757 32nd Avenue NE in Great Falls where she lived until she was 96 years old. The neighborhood provided a close network of friends that lasted a lifetime for many. They shared many ups and downs and always looked out for one another.

Over the years John and Edna’s children had children of their own. Ken had two children Erik and Lisa. Gary had two children Berkley and Jennifer. Sharon had three Zachary, Amber and Colton and two stepchildren Kimmy and Rob. John had one son Jacob and two stepchildren Quincy and Teegan. These grandchildren have had children of their own resulting in 19 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren.

Edna was very close to two of her nieces and a nephew because they were so close in age and had a relationship much like siblings. Evelyn Zachary Anderson (1930-2006), Dorothy Bardwell Nielsen (1931-2014), Lawrence Richard Bardwell Jr (1929-2000). During the 1960’s John and Edna (mostly John) spent time at the Great Falls Speedway now known as Electric City Speedway. Family and friends were tight knit and the Speedway was one place that brought many of them together including Dorothy’s husband George Nielsen, Evy’s husband Bill Anderson and Larry and Phyllis Bardwell. John put his biceps to use as a pit man for George. During Edna’s last years she often talked about Dorothy to the staff that cared for her. So much that the staff would ask Sharon and Amber about the relationship between Dorothy and Edna.

The 1970’s and 80’s were filled with family time and grandkids. It was a given that the holiday dinners would be at Edna and John’s house. There was always enough food for an army and a plate for everyone that showed up. Edna would make sure to fill any requests the family may have including mincemeat pie, blueberry cream cheese dessert, hot dogs, corn served in its special dish, homemade ranch, lemon meringue pie, homemade fudge and of course potato salad. During the mid 80’s John and Edna planned their retirement and had dreams of moving to the mountains.

John had been a diabetic for several years and Edna cared for him in every way possible. Sadly, the complications from diabetes became too great and he passed away in 1992. They enjoyed 50 years of marriage together building a family and a welcoming home. Through the rest of the 1990’s Edna filled her days with countless family events, outings around town with her close friends, helping family and friends in need and cooking for anyone that happened to stop by. She loved crafting and was always prepared for the next holiday. It was a common occurrence to see her dining room table covered in tinfoil, ribbons, beads, lace, miniature googly eyeballs and a piping hot glue gun ready for action!

As the new millennium started she welcomed great grandchildren. She also was very dedicated to going to coffee with her friends at the local McDonald’s . She decided she’d like to work there and landed herself a job cleaning tables. On her first day the manager asked her to clean up a mess in one of the bathrooms which she quickly refused and turned in her name badge!!

During the early 2000’s Edna was introduced to Albert Rowbotham of Auburn Maine. Al was the Uncle of Jim Eastman, Sharon’s husband. Al’s wife had passed away and Edna’s granddaughter, Amber encouraged her to call him to visit since she had also lost a spouse. They sparked up a penpal relationship and a friendship blossomed. Edna and Al wrote letters everyday, sometimes twice a day. They talked on the phone and developed an unbreakable bond over losing their long loved spouses.

Over the years their friendship turned into a loving relationship and Al asked Edna to marry him while visiting in Montana. Al continued to live in Maine and Edna in Great Falls, but they were making plans to winter in Florida, spend spring in Montana and fall in Maine. Edna’s daughter Sharon and her husband Jim took her to Maine to visit Al in 2007. They enjoyed an amazing time exploring Maine and visiting with Al’s family. They continued their letter writing and phone calls, but sadly Al’s health declined and he ended up passing away in 2008 before their dreams could come to fruition. Al’s daughter Toonie stayed in touch with Edna after his passing. The many phone calls and cards from family in Maine meant the world to Edna.

Over the years Edna attended countless weddings. Always bearing a gift, card or most likely a large Tupperware bowl of potato salad. Her Tupperware was always proudly labeled with masking tape marked “Hamrell”. Family and friends far and wide were always on the look out for Edna’s potato salad. There was one wedding that put Edna in the spotlight. On her 88th birthday, Friday May 13th, 2011 Edna stood alongside of her Granddaughter Amber as her Maid of Honor. She held her bouquet proudly like the Statue of Liberty.

Edna was always very active. She always had somewhere to go and she was always showed up early. Family and friends sometimes jokingly referred to her as “Fast Ed or Fast Eddy” due to her extreme punctuality. She was not always fond of this nickname and promptly removed her mini “Fast Ed” license plate from her walker when family wasn’t around. Edna took this nickname in a different manner (insert chuckle here) even though family reassured her they meant nothing by it! Over the years Edna galavanted around town in many different large vehicles including a 70’s station wagon, a Ford Taurus station wagon and lastly her beloved Crown Victoria. Edna proudly set sail in her Crown Victoria until after her 90th birthday when she decided to hang up her keys.

Edna always had a passion for making sure that everyone was fed. It didn’t matter if there was only enough food for a few people she would make sure that no one went away hungry. If someone showed up at her house the coffee was always on and they always got a meal or a homemade goodie that she always had prepared. German chocolate cake, Carmel corn, lemon meringue pie, homemade fudge was always on the kitchen counter. Her popcorn balls were a hit for her grandkids every Halloween. Edna was famous for her potato salad. Family and friends looked forward to potato salad on holidays, potlucks, weddings or any event that involved a meal.

She also enjoyed crocheting. She could watch an episode of Days of our Lives and as the credits were rolling a doily would appear. She often made potholders, table cloths, dish towels, baby blankets and more. She often included embroidery on quilts that she made for family and friends. During the 80’s she made hundreds of dainty refrigerator magnet butterflies and doilies…...doilies for days!!!! She was also an expert on sugar starching any crocheted craft from baskets and teddy bears to Easter bunnies.

Throughout the years Edna was involved with her home demonstration group the 3 J’s , her longtime family church, the Reorganized Church of Latter Day Saints, “galvanting around town” with her Forever Friend Ava, walking countless miles through the 90’s with her neighbor Loretta, tending to her beautiful 4 o’clock flowers and the list goes on and on.

Anyone that knew Edna knew that if they called her she would answer. The ringing telephone took priority over everything else. She would “break her neck” to get to the phone. Family and friends relied on her to always answer. Through those phone calls many experienced unconditional love through good times and bad. If that phone is ringing you’d better pick it up!

Edna was lovingly referred to as daughter, wife, sister, mother, Ma, grandma, granny, gram, auntie, Fast Ed, Grandma Johnny and many more.

Edna experienced health issues including a series of heart attacks that lasted 3 days in August of 2019. She miraculously pulled through nearly unscathed and lived out the rest of her years at Benefis Westview nursing home. She was loved by the staff there and they became a second family to her. One staff member in particular named Josie was especially close with Edna. Josie took special care curling Edna’s long hair, putting it up in a knot (as Edna called it) or French braiding it and always making sure she was put together for the day. Josie’s fiancé Gabe was also a CNA who Edna nicknamed “Max”. The family is forever grateful to the staff that cared for her, but especially grateful for Josie and Max for loving and caring for Edna as if she was their own family member.

Edna was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Vern in 1982, Lawrence in 1984, Delbert in 1990, Hazel in 1992, Husband John in 1992, her second son Gary Ernest Hamrell in 2016 and her oldest son Kenneth Richard Hamrell on Christmas Day 2021. She is survived by her daughter Sharon (Jim) Eastman and her son Little John (April) Hamrell , her 10 grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and countless family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you honor her memory by sharing a meal with family and friends or picking up a crochet hook in her honor. Make a homemade batch of potato salad or fudge to serve at a family gathering or to give as a gift to someone special. Pick up the phone and call a loved one or friend you haven’t “gabbed” with in a while. Enjoy a cup of coffee with Edna in mind, she’ll be there just as she always has been!

The last years of Edna’s life she lived by the mottto, “que sera, sera, whatever will be will be, the future is not our to see, que sera,sera”

There will be no services. Edna’s granddaughter Amber has created an interactive memorial group on Facebook to share memories. Find it on Facebook by clicking here.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.