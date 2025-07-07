Obituary: Winifred Lorene Lemler

Winifred “Patsy” LaTray Lemler, age 79, passed away peacefully at her home in Great Falls, Montana, on July 3, 2025, surrounded by her family.

Born on February 22, 1946, in Browning, Montana, Patsy was known for her warm heart, resilient spirit, and deep love for her family. She loved Montana and was a proud member of the Blackfeet Tribe.

Patsy especially valued her 15 years with Benefis Volunteer Services, where she found joy and purpose. She loved connecting with people and giving back to her community, and her time there brought her great fulfillment.

She had a lifelong passion for cooking and sewing—talents she generously shared with her loved ones. In earlier years, she spent many hours sewing quilts, clothes, and handmade gifts from the heart. Although arthritis in her hands later prevented her from sewing, she continued to express her love through her cooking and presence with family.

She is lovingly remembered by her two children, Brian Hallenberg and Alta Sollars (Richard), as well as her siblings: Jack LaTray (Carla), Selma Aldrich, Joe LaTray (Patty), and Polly Bachman (Ron). Patsy was a cherished grandmother to four grandchildren and a beloved great-grandmother to three. She is also survived by numerous cherished nieces and nephews, all of whom held a special place in her heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather Reinhardt “Ray” Arensmeyer, and siblings Gaylord LaTray, Gerald LaTray, Rosalta Jolene Rispen, and Walter LaTray.

Patsy’s life was a testament to kindness, strength, and dedication to family. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

