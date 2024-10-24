Corinne Johnke Squires of Great Falls passed away at Peace Hospice after a fall at her home. She was born on August 5, 1933, at Flatwillow, MT to William and Evalene (Hawkins) Johnke. They later moved to a dairy farm near Fairfield. Corinne attended school at Greenfield and graduated from Fairfield High School. She married the love of her life, Larry Squires, in 1952. They had three children, Sharalee, Susan, and William.

She worked at First National Bank for 35 years as a teller and escrow officer. She was a member of the National Association of Women in Banking and Great Falls Business and Professional Women’s Group. She also played on the bank’s softball team.

In 1978, Corrine lost her husband in a racing accident at the Great Falls Speedway. She was never the same after that. In 1979, she moved to Great Falls from Ulm. She took up golfing and walking to fill her time. She was a member of Anaconda Hills and Eagle Falls Golf League where she was treasurer and handicap chairman. She made a hole-in-one a couple of times. She took some of her grandkids golfing for the first time, and they still enjoy golfing today.

Corinne was a member of Volk Walking Club of America. She and her friend Maggie walked in the Governors’ Cup for many years. They also did the Bloomsday Walk in Spokane. She walked in many of the Ice Breakers throughout the years and mostly did well for her age group. She enjoyed walking on the River’s Edge Trail. She attended many of her grandkids’ sporting events including hockey, basketball, football, and track.

After her retirement, she enjoyed reading and putting jigsaw puzzles together. She volunteered at Benefis Hospital in the Education and Foundation Department for over twenty years, logging in excess of 13,000 hours. She was very proud of that and was sad when she had to stop because of Covid and her health. She also donated over 12 gallons of blood over her lifetime.

She is survived by her children, Sharalee (Jimmy) DeMuth of Great Falls, Susan (Ross) Kesler of Choteau, and Bill (Beckie) Squires of Helena; grandchildren, Jim (Heather) DeMuth, Mark (Becca) DeMuth, Kristy (Paul) Leach, Cory (Renee) Kesler, Kyle (Carly) Kesler, Craig (Tegan) Kesler, Allison (Zach) Franz, and Jason Squires; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Eli, and Henry DeMuth, Sydney and Isabella DeMuth, Gavin, Austin, Mikey and Tyler Leach, Kaitlyn and Colter Kesler, Connor and Ashlynn Kesler, Vera, Quinn, and Brooks Kesler, and Lily and Nora Franz. She is also survived by her twin sister, Jeannine (Dick) Bronson, brother, Dale (Alice) Johnke, and sister-in-law, Marion (Punky) Squires; plus many nieces and nephews.

