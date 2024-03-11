Obituary: Daryl Tua Ries

Aurelia Daryl Tua Ries, aged 86, of Great Falls, MT, retired professional nurse, educator, and researcher, joined her beloved husband, Wes, in heaven on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Daryl was born in Pittsburgh, PA in 1937. She attended the University of Miami School of Nursing, graduating in 1967 with the BSN. Subsequently she received a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Washington School of Nursing in 1968. In 1981 she was awarded the Ph. D in Education from the University of Miami School of Education.

She worked as an RN for 43 years in acute care in a variety of hospitals in Miami (FL), Lincoln (NE) and Seattle (WA). Additionally, she spent 39 years as an educator and researcher in higher education in nursing at the University of Miami and Montana State University, College of Nursing. Throughout her lengthy career, her love of nursing and education were demonstrated in the provision of excellence in nursing care, research, and mentorship of students. Prior to retirement, Daryl partnered with tribal leaders to institute a cultural immersion class, taking nursing students to learn about the Blackfeet Nation from the tribal members themselves. In 2005, she and a friend developed and led a weekly support group for women survivors of breast cancer at the Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute until her death.

In 1960, she married Edward G. Kendall in Nebraska. In 1968, she married Stephen F. Nagel in Seattle. Both marriages ended in divorce. In 1984 she married husband, Wesley G. Ries, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Hialeah, FL.

Daryl had many hobbies throughout her life. She was an avid member of the Florida Trail Association and hiked and camped throughout Florida, especially loving the Everglades. She was a serious bird watcher. She loved swimming, sailing, fishing, and traveling. Throughout her life she has been a devoted animal lover and shared her life with pet dogs and most lately beloved cats who loved to travel with the family in their small motor home.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.