Obituary: George "Bill" William Campbell Jr.

George “Bill” William Campbell Jr., passed away peacefully in his home in Great Falls, Montana on June 29, 2025, with his family by his side.

He was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on February 14, 1946. Bill was a true patriot, who proudly served in the USAF from 1966 to 1992. He was a graduate of the Senior NCO Academy. Bill retired with the rank of SMSgt as a front-line Boom Operator on KC-135s.

After retiring from the military in Great Falls, Bill worked at Citi Mortgage until his next retirement in 2008.

He loved working on his cars and flying – whether in KC-135s, the hulls of his many catamarans, water or snow skiing, motorcycles, or fast cars. He was a camping enthusiast who enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and dogs on adventurous trips all over North America.

Our loved one will be remembered as a quiet man, a very patient teacher for his family on matters of life, love and living.

Bill is survived by his best friend since high school and loving wife of nearly 55 years, Kathryn “Kate” Lampkin Campbell; son, Jeff (Tara) Campbell; daughter, Amy Campbell; grandchildren, Jon Bourland III and Megkian Campbell; sisters, Dorothy Johns and Jane Etherton; and many nieces and nephews.

