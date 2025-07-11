Obituary: Shirley Ann Dietz

Shirley Ann Dietz, 90, of Lincoln, Montana, entered Heaven on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, from her cherished home in the woods of Lincoln. Shirley was born on November 24,1934, in Great Falls, Montana, to Vincent and Anne (Smovir) Muretta. After her father passed in 1940, her mother married Ignus Gliko, and the family moved to a ranch just south of Belt. Shirley grew up with her siblings: Vernon Muretta, Helen Muretta (Gerhart), Bob Muretta, and Chuck Muretta.

Shirley was fiercely independent and hardworking from a young age. She left the ranch early in life to support herself—working as a waitress at the Cub’s Den in Monarch and helping care for local families’ children. She attended school in Great Falls and Monarch and graduated from Belt High School.

It was while “cruising the drag” on Central Avenue in Great Falls that Shirley looked over and met the love of her life, Donnie Lee Dietz, in the car beside her. The two were married on June 7, 1959, at Central Christian Church in Great Falls. They built a happy life together—first in the Riverview neighborhood, then on the west side of town, before eventually settling on a farm in the Sun River Valley near Simms. There, they raised five children: Tim, Debbie, Marilyn, Chuck and Peggy.

Shirley worked as a school cook while Don continued his career with Gusto Distributing. Their retirement season brought them to Lincoln, where they fully embraced mountain life. Shirley found joy in canning, gardening, quilting, dancing to Daniel O’Donnell in her living room, and Bible study. But above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and following wherever their sports would lead them. She led the Christmas program at her church for many years and hosted an annual Ladies’ Spring Tea that was both elegant and heartfelt. Shirley had a way of making people feel truly special. Her smile could light up a room, and her calm, joyful presence brought comfort and warmth wherever she went

Lovingly known to many as “Grama Shirley,” she was a true example of living faithfully, graciously, and joyfully—no matter what life brought her way. Her strength, her gentleness, and the deep peace of her presence touched countless lives. Her love for the Lord was deep and unwavering making her our pillar of strength and grace.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Vincent & Anne, brothers Chuck & Vernon, husband Don Dietz, and daughter Peggy Clark. She is survived by her siblings Helen Gerhart and Bob Muretta; sons Tim (Laza) Dietz and Chuck (Wendi) Dietz; daughters Debbie (Dave) Fertterer and Marilyn (Steve) Kersch; as well as 27 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom she adored and spoiled. Her greatest joys in life were being a faithful wife, mother, and grandmother.

We will miss her encouragement, her quiet wisdom, and most of all, the calming joy of simply being near her. Her strength, her faith, and the peace she brought to those around her leave a legacy that cannot be measured.

There will be a Memorial Service Sunday, July 13th , 2025 at 10 AM at Croxford Funeral Home.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.