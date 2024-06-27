Dennis Herbert Zafft August 9, 1942 ~ June 25, 2024

Dennis Herbert Zafft died peacefully on June 25th, 2024. He was born on August 9th, 1942, to Herbert and Mildred Zafft in Murray, UT, and married Barbara Rosnau in December 28, 1962.

Dennis held many interesting jobs over the years: making spudnuts; drafting maps for the Department of Defense; volunteer firefighting - including fighting the 1988 Yellowstone Park fires; driving a forklift at a steel mill; laundering linens at a hotel; and keeping the Yellowstone Park Supply Center stocked and organized for 20 years.

Dennis' always joyful outlook kept his five daughters singing, dancing, and laughing; led him to be a favorite co-worker, and a sought-after fishing companion.

Dennis served as elder, choir member, fill-in preacher, and Bible study leader at his church homes in Murray, Yellowstone and Gardiner, and Lander.

