Obituary: Elizabeth "Betty" A. Vetsch

Elizabeth “Betty” A. Vetsch was born on August 27, 1942, in Rugby, North Dakota to Jacob and Magdalena (Goldade) Vetsch. She passed away from cancer on April 19, 2024, at Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana. Betty was raised on the Vetsch family farm near Barton, ND and attended Catholic school in Rugby. After marrying Marcus J. Voeller on April 7, 1959, in Rugby, they moved to Great Falls, MT. Betty and Marcus were married for 20 years and raised 3 children.

Although Betty married young and did not finish high school, she later proudly earned her GED. She worked in retail for many years, including ValuMart and North IGA in Great Falls. Betty also worked as a dispatcher at A&A Carriers, then in medical records at Deaconess/Benefis Hospital. After 10 years at the hospital, she was no longer able to work due to having several strokes at a relatively young age.

Before being disabled, Betty enjoyed camping, fishing, quilting, and refinishing antique oak furniture. Throughout Betty’s life, she remained an avid reader and read several long novels every week. For many years, the Great Falls Public Library delivered books to her through their Homebound Delivery program. Betty’s favorite author was Rosamunde Pilcher.

Betty is survived by her son, Mark (Willow) Voeller; daughters, Sharon (Rory) Kohles and Cheryl Voeller (Don) McGiboney; grandchildren, Theresa Voeller and Austin Weaver, all of Great Falls; brothers, Leo Vetsch of Great Falls and Fred (Jane) Vetsch of Arizona; sisters, Katherine Dale of Mandan, ND and Linda Axtman of Rugby, ND; and many nieces and nephews.

