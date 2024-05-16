Florentino "Tino" Casem Sr.

Florentino Wynn Casem Sr. “Tino” passed away May 07, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana. Tino was born on September 5, 1944, in Riverside, California to Aureleo and Hattie (Wynn) Casem. He graduated from Polytechnic High School. He worked for several years at the local newspaper, The Press Enterprise. He made many lifelong friendships that he held dear to his heart and thought of often.

Tino met and married his “Blushing Bride” Sue Carol Kennedy in California. The two were married 57 wonderful years until her passing in November of 2020. Together, Tino and Sue opened Mailboxes, ETC in 1993 which later became The UPS Store. In 2012 their daughter Jaymie and her husband Jack Christian stepped in to help when Tino’s health started to decline.

Tino had the gift of gab, an amazing sense of humor and was a great listener. He always offered support and good advice without being judgmental. He was very thoughtful and caring and will be deeply missed by all that knew him.

Survivors include son, Florentino Wynn Casem Jr. and his wife Danielle Casem (Riverside, CA); daughter, Jaymie Danielle Casem and her husband Jack Christian (Great Falls, MT); brother, Leo Casem (Beaumont, CA); grandchildren, Devin and Logan Casem (Riverside, CA); great-grandchild, Benjamin Casem, and his loving dog, Jasmine “Jazzy” who brought him so much joy and comfort after the passing of Sue.

A funeral service with a reception to follow will be held on Saturday May 18, 2024, at 3 PM at Croxford Funeral Home Rose Room Chapel.

