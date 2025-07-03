Obituary: Leslie Allen Cox

Leslie Allen Cox, born on March 23, 1943, in Great Falls, MT, was known for his ambitious nature and dedicated spirit.

He was a beacon of love and support to his family, friends, and his local Christian congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Leslie was a man who cherished his faith and spent his life teaching others about his loving God, Jehovah, and the hope for the future promised in the Bible.

Leslie was a devoted husband to his beloved wife, Barbara, whom he married on August 1, 1970.

As a father, he loved his children, Gregory, Heidi, Roxane, Patti-Jo and Daniel Cox. His siblings, Joe and Esther, knew him as a loving brother who was always there for them.

Professionally, Leslie was a dedicated meat cutter at Buttrey's, from where he retired in 1978. He was a man who tolerated his work but loved his hobbies.

He found joy in the ministry, watching football, fishing, hunting, and camping. He also loved playing cards and spending time with his family and friends.

